White (teeth) is probable to return during Thursday's game against the 76ers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
White lost a tooth after taking an elbow to the face from an opposing player in the second quarter. The combo guard briefly visited the locker room after leaving the court with a towel over his face, though he will likely return.
