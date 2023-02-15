White (ear) is probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Pistons, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

White had trouble hearing out of his left ear following Tuesday's loss to the Bucks, but after seeing a specialist, it's been determined that he'll likely be able to play in the Celtics' final game before the break. White has been on a tear, averaging 20.1 points, 5.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks across his past 11 appearances.