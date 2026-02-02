White contributed 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 107-79 win over the Bucks.

The veteran guard bounced back from a quiet seven-point performance Friday against the Kings. White has been struggling of late on the offensive end, going 10 straight games without reaching 20 points and averaging 11.8 points, 6.3 assists, 5.3 boards, 1.3 threes, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks over that stretch.