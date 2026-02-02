Celtics' Derrick White: Productive in win over Milwaukee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White contributed 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 107-79 win over the Bucks.
The veteran guard bounced back from a quiet seven-point performance Friday against the Kings. White has been struggling of late on the offensive end, going 10 straight games without reaching 20 points and averaging 11.8 points, 6.3 assists, 5.3 boards, 1.3 threes, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks over that stretch.
More News
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Held to 11 points in loss•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Struggles from field in return•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Set to return Saturday•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Will rest Friday•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Season-high 12 assists•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Notches 18 points in loss•