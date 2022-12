White ended Friday's 121-109 victory over Minnesota with 18 points (8-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 33 minutes.

White recorded his highest points total since Nov. 18 on Friday. The 28-year-old guard shot 8-of-10 on two-pointers and hauled in at least five rebounds for the third straight game.