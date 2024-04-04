White is questionable for Friday's game against the Kings due to a low back contusion, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

White recently missed a game due to a right hand sprain, but he's appeared in the Celtics' last four games, averaging 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 35.0 minutes per game. However, he's dealing with a back issue following Wednesday's blowout win over Oklahoma City, and it's unclear whether he'll be available Friday. Since Jaylen Brown (hand) is also questionable for Friday's matchup, Sam Hauser, Jrue Holiday, Payton Pritchard and Svi Mykhailiuk could see plenty of run in the backcourt against Sacramento.