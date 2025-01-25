White is questionable for Saturday's game against the Mavericks due to left knee soreness, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
White was limited to just three points, three rebounds and three assists in Thursday's loss to the Lakers while logging 19 minutes, and perhaps his knee soreness had something to do with the low minute total he endured. If he's out, Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser are options to enter the starting lineup.
