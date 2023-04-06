White is questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors due to a left ankle sprain, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

White played 40 minutes in his last two appearances and has scored at least 17 points in three consecutive games. He hasn't yet missed a game this season but is dealing with a left ankle sprain before Friday's matchup. It's possible the Celtics exercise caution with White since they're locked into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference for the playoffs.