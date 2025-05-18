White accumulated eight points (3-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 119-81 loss to New York in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

White saved his worst for last, joining his teammates by putting up arguably the Celtics' most disappointing performance of the season. Despite the rough ending, it was another strong season for White, demonstrating his elite two-way skills, averaging 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.9 steals, 1.1 blocks and 3.5 three-pointers. With Jayson Tatum set to miss a sizeable chunk of the 2025-26 season due to an Achilles injury, White's importance to this team can't be overstated.