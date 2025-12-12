White totaled 11 points (3-12 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 29 minutes during Thursday's 116-101 loss to the Bucks.

It wasn't White's finest performance, as his three dimes were one shy of matching a season low. As long as Jayson Tatum (Achilles) remains on the shelf, however, White should have plenty of opportunities to contribute across the board. Across his last eight games, the star guard has averaged 21.0 points, 5.1 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 0.9 steals in 33.3 minutes per night.