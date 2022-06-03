White recorded 21 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and three assists across 32 minutes during Thursday's 120-108 win over the Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Celtics got 32 points off the bench in their Game 1 victory, and White contributed 21 of those. He went 6-for-11 from the field and played more minutes (32) than two of Boston's starters. This was his second performance of 20-plus points over his past three games after not reaching that mark in 43 previous contests across the postseason and regular season. He could be an X-factor for the Celtics if he can continue to produce at this level throughout the Finals.