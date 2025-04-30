White closed Tuesday's 120-89 win over the Magic in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with five points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 31 minutes.

White was enjoying a prolific series, but the offense didn't flow his way in Game 5. The guard was limited to just six shot attempts, marking his second-lowest total of the season. He continued to post decent secondary numbers. White has scored in the single-digits only 10 times this season, so the downturn should be considered an outlier compared to his usual production.