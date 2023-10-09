White has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Knicks for rest purposes, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
The Celtics are playing the second half of a back-to-back set Monday and will rest most of their starters. It wouldn't be surprising to see White return to action Wednesday against Philadelphia.
