White isn't starting Thursday's game versus the Pacers.

White started 31 of the Celtics' past 32 games while the team was dealing with numerous injuries, but with Boston close to full strength, he'll retreat to a reserve role. Across eight appearances off the bench this season, White is averaging 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals-plus-blocks in 21.3 minutes, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him garner a larger role than that given the way he was playing heading into the All-Star break -- 20.1 points and 6.0 assists in 35.2 minutes over his past 11 games.