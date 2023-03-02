White will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
White drew a spot start Monday with Jaylen Brown (personal) sidelined but will rejoin the reserves with Brown active Wednesday. In his last two appearances off the bench, he has averaged 17.5 points, 2.0 assists, and 2.0 rebounds across 25.0 minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Decent showing in starting unit•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Will start Monday•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Dealing with ankle sprain•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Efficient scoring off bench•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Another double-digit game off bench•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Returns to bench role•