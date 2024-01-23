White logged six points (2-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 119-110 victory over Dallas.

White had a rare poor performance in the win, scoring single digits for the fourth time in the past nine games. After a red-hot start to the season, White has cooled off over the past two weeks. In that time he has been the 133rd-ranked player, averaging 13.9 points per game to go with 4.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.5 combined steals and blocks.