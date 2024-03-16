White will not play Sunday against the Wizards due to a left hand sprain, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Sunday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, and the Celtics have the luxury of being cautious due to a comfortable lead at the top of the Eastern Conference standings. With White sidelined, Jrue Holiday could see more usage and Payton Pritchard could step into a larger role.
