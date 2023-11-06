White (personal) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.
Despite carrying a probable tag prior to this update, White was not present at the morning shootaround and won't be available Monday evening. Al Horford could draw another start with the Celtics going bigger in their previous outing, while Payton Pritchard could see extended minutes in the backcourt.
