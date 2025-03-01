White closed Friday's 123-116 loss to the Cavaliers with 16 points (5-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, five assists and three steals across 41 minutes.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown carried the Celtics on offense, as they combined for 83 of the team's 116 points, but White still found a way to contribute, particularly with his long-range shooting. This was the fourth game in a row in which White drained at least four triples, and while he's not expected to carry Boston on offense on any given game, he remains extremely valuable for the team, both in real life and fantasy, due to his elite shooting and overall contributions. He's averaging 18.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 52.3 percent from deep since the All-Star break.