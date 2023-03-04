White chipped in 16 points (6-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 24 minutes during Friday's 115-105 loss to Brooklyn.
Malcolm Brogdon missed Friday's game due to right ankle soreness, so it was a bit surprising that White didn't play a bit more given his success against the Nets. Regardless, White has been a valuable fantasy contributor lately, posting top-40 value in 9-category leagues over the past 10 games with 18.1 points, 5.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 2.5 three-pointers.
More News
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Returns to bench•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Decent showing in starting unit•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Will start Monday•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Dealing with ankle sprain•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Efficient scoring off bench•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Another double-digit game off bench•