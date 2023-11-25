White racked up 16 points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-12 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 113-96 loss to Orlando.

White didn't have his best shooting performance, but this was a game in which the entire Celtics offense looked off and inconsistent. White at least managed to extend his double-digit streak to five games, and while he occupies a secondary role in the team's offensive scheme, he continues to find ways to produce day in and day out.