White accumulated 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Saturday's 115-93 win over the Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Jayson Tatum and Payton Pritchard led the way for the Celtics in this huge road win at Madison Square Garden, but White posted a solid stat line as well. The veteran guard continues to make an impact on both ends of the court and is averaging 18.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 blocks per game in the series ahead of Game 4 on Monday.
