White posted 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 109-100 victory over the Magic in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
White, who stepped up in the absence of Jayson Tatum (wrist), started slow in this game before knocking down a pair of clutch three-pointers in the fourth quarter to keep Orlando at bay. White has been terrific in the postseason with 23.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 5.0 three-pointers.
