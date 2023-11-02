White had 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds and four assists across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 155-104 home win over Indiana.

This game was over after Boston scored 44 points in the first quarter. That allowed coach Joe Mazzulla to play his bench players more than usual and give White and the other starters a bit of a break. White still delivered an efficient scoring line, but uncharacteristically didn't collect a steal nor a block. Expect a more balanced stat line from the veteran guard on Saturday in Brooklyn. For the season, White is still averaging 29.8 minutes per game, which would be a career high.