White registered 22 points (7-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 37 minutes during Monday's 105-96 win over the Raptors.

White cleared the 20-point mark for the ninth time this season, and as has often been the case, he stepped up in a game where the primary options on offense in Boston weren't at their best. Even though White holds a secondary role on offense for the Celtics, his steady contributions and elite shooting ability make him a reliable fantasy asset, regardless of the format. He's averaging 11.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 39.6 percent from behind the arc in January.