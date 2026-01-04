White had 29 points (10-20 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, a steal and two blocks across 37 minutes in Saturday's 146-115 win over the Clippers.

Jaylen Brown stole the show with his 50-point performance, but White was remarkably efficient in what turned out to be an impressive effort as well. White has scored 20 or more points in three of his last five outings and has gone 17 straight contests draining two or more three-pointers.