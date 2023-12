White totaled 30 points (11-24 FG, 7-18 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 132-126 overtime loss to the Warriors.

Tuesday's result matched a season high for White, who bounced back after two mediocre showings against Orlando. As the full-time shooting guard for the Celtics, White is on pace for career-best averages in points (16) and assists (5) through 23 games.