White provided seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, 12 assists, one block and three steals over 25 minutes during Saturday's 132-106 victory over the Hawks.

White dished out a season-high 12 assists, while also chipping in across all the major categories. This game was in the bag early, meaning Boston was able to limit its starters, White included. Despite shooting a career-low 39.6 percent from the field this season, White's peripheral production has him sitting inside the top 25 in standard leagues, averaging 18.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 3.1 three-pointers and 2.9 combined steals and blocks.