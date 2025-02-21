White ended Thursday's 124-104 victory over Philadelphia with 16 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes.

White produced his second double-double of the season while grabbing 10 rebounds, one shy of the team-high mark behind Jayson Tatum's 11 boards Thursday. The 30-year-old combo guard's defensive stats have dried out a bit of late, but he's maintained steady averages of 17.6 points, 4.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 0.5 steals, 0.5 blocks and 3.6 three-pointers while shooting 41.9 percent from deep over his last 10 games.