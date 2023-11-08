White (personal) is available for Wednesday's game versus the 76ers, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.
White has been upgraded from probable to available Wednesday after missing the previous two contests for personal reasons. There is no indication White will be on a minutes restriction, and his likely return to the starting lineup could move Al Horford back to the bench.
