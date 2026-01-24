Celtics' Derrick White: Set to return Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White (rest) is not on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Bulls, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
White sat out of the Celtics' double-overtime win over the Nets on Friday due to rest purposes. The veteran guard will be available for the second leg of Boston's back-to-back set Saturday, and his return will likely result in Baylor Sheierman reverting to a bench role.
More News
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Will rest Friday•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Season-high 12 assists•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Notches 18 points in loss•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Fills stat sheet in loss to Spurs•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Swats three shots in loss•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Scores 29 in win over LAC•