White (rest) is not on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Bulls, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

White sat out of the Celtics' double-overtime win over the Nets on Friday due to rest purposes. The veteran guard will be available for the second leg of Boston's back-to-back set Saturday, and his return will likely result in Baylor Sheierman reverting to a bench role.

