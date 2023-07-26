Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla confirmed Wednesday that White will be the team's starting point guard next season, Brian Robb of The Springfield Republican reports.

White started in 70 of his 82 appearances in 2022-23, so this shouldn't come as a surprise. With the departure of Marcus Smart, White will likely receive more primary ball-handling duties and could see an uptick from the 3.9 assists per game he posted in 2022-23.