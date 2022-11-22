White provided four points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes during Monday's 121-107 loss to the Bulls.

White moved back to the bench and regressed hard in terms of fantasy production. Having put together a few nice performances, this was certainly a step in the wrong direction for anyone who added him. The fact Malcolm Brogdon was playing so well likely had an impact on White, and so if you did pick him up, perhaps you could give him one more game to see what transpires.