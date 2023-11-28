White (illness) is present for shootaround and remains probable for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Bobby Manning of CLNSMedia reports.
White was dealing with an illness Monday, but he appears on track to take the court Tuesday night. He logged a full workload in Sunday's victory over Atlanta, posting 15 points and 11 assists in 37 minutes.
