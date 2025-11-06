White posted 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and three steals across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 136-107 victory over the Wizards.

Despite notching low scoring totals, White reached the 50 percent mark from the field for the first time this season and handed out a season-high eight assists. White has always been a big contributor on both ends of the floor, as he tallied three steals and two blocks Wednesday and averages 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks a game. However, upping his offensive efficiency would be his main priority, as he shoots 32.1 percent from the field and 27.2 percent from three, and Wednesday was a step in the right direction.