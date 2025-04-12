White won't play in Sunday's game versus the Hornets due to a right neck sprain.
White's neck injury is new, so it's unclear if it will impact him going forward. Payton Pritchard and Baylor Scheierman will likely receive increased playing time in his absence. White's next chance to suit up will come during Boston's playoff opener.
