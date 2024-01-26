White ended Thursday's 143-110 victory over the Heat with 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 29 minutes.

The Celtics steamrolled their opponents in a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference Finals, and every Boston starter scored at least 15 points and made at least three three-pointers. White has hit for at least three treys in five of his last six games, but he's having a somewhat erratic January overall, scoring in single digits four times in 12 contests while averaging 13.4 points, 4.8 boards, 3.7 assists, 2.6 threes and 0.9 blocks on the month and shooting just 40.4 percent from the floor.