White registered 18 points (7-18 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 103-91 win over the Heat.

Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday led the way for the Celtics in scoring, but White posted a solid stat line and continues to find a way to leave his mark on both ends of the court. This was his third straight game with at least two threes and at least steals and/or blocks, complementing well his regular contributions in the scoring, passing and rebounding columns. White is averaging 19.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game since the beginning of March.