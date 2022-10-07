White will play in Friday's preseason game versus the Hornets after all.
A report suggested the Celtics' "main guys" wouldn't take the floor Friday, so White apparently does not qualify for that category. He should see a decent workload as a result, especially with other regulars not part of the mix.
