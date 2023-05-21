White will start Sunday's Game 3 in Miami, Brain Robb of MassLive reports.

Coach Joe Mazzulla confirmed during his pregame press conference that Robert Williams is moving back to the bench to start Game 3 in favor of White, just as they did in the second half of Game 2. The move serves as an attempt at increasing the tempo of the game in order to generate more three-point attempts and get easier looks in transition, two areas of focus for Boston who finds themselves in a two-game hole in the Eastern Conference Finals.