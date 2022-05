White will start Monday's Game 4 against Miami, George Balekji of NESN reports.

With Marcus Smart (ankle) sidelined, White will move into the lineup at point guard for the second time in this series and for the third time in the postseason. With Smart also missing Game 1 against Miami, White played 29 minutes but finished with an ineffective three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 FT, 0-1 3Pt) and four assists. He went scoreless in 14 minutes off the bench in Boston's Game 3 defeat Saturday.