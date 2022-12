Updating a previous report, White is starting Monday's contest against Toronto, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston reports.

After initially being reported that White will be coming off the bench, the veteran guard will in fact remain in Boston's starting lineup Monday. White has started each of the Celtics' past seven contests, averaging 12.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 blocks over 26.6 minutes per game over that span.