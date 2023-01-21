White will enter the first unit for Saturday's game against Toronto, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.
White will draw the starting nod with Jayson Tatum (wrist) sidelined for the tilt. In 38 appearances as a starter, White has averaged 10.5 points, 3.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds over 26.9 minutes.
