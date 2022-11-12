White will enter the starting five for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
White takes the starting shooting guard spot in place of Jaylen Brown (knee). With Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Al Horford (back) also sidelined, expect White to take on a significantly larger workload.
More News
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Coming off bench•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Offensive struggles continue•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Falls flat in loss•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Best game of season Saturday•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: First double-digit outing in win•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Drops five triples in loss Friday•