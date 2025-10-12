Celtics' Derrick White: Starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White (rest) is part of the first unit for Sunday's preseason game against the Cavaliers.
White got the night off Friday against Toronto, but the standout 31-year-old will suit up and claim his usual starting role. White slots in at the shooting guard spot alongside Payton Pritchard.
More News
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Not in starting lineup Friday•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Double-doubles in preseason win•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Quiet in Game 6 loss•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Shines in win over New York•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Puts up 23 points in loss•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Scores 17 in Game 3 win•