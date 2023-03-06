White is starting Sunday's game against the Knicks.
White came off the bench in four of his last five appearances but will join the starting lineup with Robert Williams (hamstring) out Sunday. Williams is expected to miss 7-10 days due to his injury, so it's possible White remains in the starting lineup over the next few games.
