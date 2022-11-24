White will start Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
White will join Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford in Boston's starting five as Grant Williams shifts to a reserve role. In 17 appearances this season, White has averaged 10.1 points, 3.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 26.1 minutes per contest.
