White ended with nine points (4-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Monday's 116-112 victory over Brooklyn.

White finished with modest output, but he nonetheless logged his highest scoring game of the series. White was given very limited run in Games 2 and 3, but he tapped into additional usage with Jayson Tatum in foul trouble Monday. White shot just 1-for-11 from beyond the arc across the sweep of Brooklyn.