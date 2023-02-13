White amassed 23 points (8-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and 10 assists over 40 minutes during Sunday's 119-109 victory over the Grizzlies.

With Jaylen Brown (face), Marcus Smart (ankle) and Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) all sidelined Sunday, White came through with his fourth double-double of the season while leading the Celtics in scoring. The former Spur has scored in double digits in 10 straight games, averaging 19.4 points, 5.2 assists, 4.9 boards, 3.1 threes and 1.1 blocks over that stretch.