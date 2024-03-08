White closed Thursday's 115-109 loss to Denver with seven points (3-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes.

White has totaled just 43 points over his last five appearances, but he's salvaged his fantasy production during that stretch by averaging 7.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals per game. Despite the recent offensive cold stretch, White is still on pace to average over 15.0 points per game for just the second time in his career, and his production in peripheral categories makes him a strong fantasy asset, regardless of his offensive output.