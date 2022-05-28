White logged 22 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 111-103 loss to the Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

White has been a massive addition for the Celtics and has provided a scoring punch regardless if he starts or comes off the bench. He's expected to operate as the sixth man in Game 7 on Sunday once again, but he has been thriving in that role. He's scored in double digits in four of his last eight playoff appearances off the bench.